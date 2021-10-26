Dengue Cases Surge to 217 in Gurugram: Rapid Fever Survey Underway

APP government on Tuesday also announced a fogging campaign from October 27 in the national capital.

Dengue and malaria are mosquito-borne diseases and preventing mosquito bites is the best way to avoid these infections.

The Gurugram Health department has confirmed five new dengue patients, including a six-year-old child. With this, the total number of dengue cases in the district has gone up to 217. Moreover, 3,621 suspected dengue patients have been identified in the district. However, no death due to dengue has been confirmed this year in the district.

The district Health department has been conducting a rapid fever survey, and 10,000 households have been covered till Monday. More than five lakh houses have also been surveyed till now. Two cases of malaria have also been confirmed in the district this season.

Dengue and malaria are mosquito-borne diseases and preventing mosquito bites is the best way to avoid these infections.

TRENDING NOW

A joint team of the health department and municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are visiting people's houses and spraying anti-larvae medicine. Warning notices are being issued to persons if mosquito larvae are found. So far, the department has issued more than 13,000 notices for detecting larvae in this season, a senior Health official told IANS news agency.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) have been told to intensify fogging across the city till November 10 amid sharp rise in dengue cases in the national capital. The APP government on Tuesday also announced a fogging campaign from October 27 in the national capital.

TN to focus on dengue control measures

Along with increasing Covid-19 vaccination, the health department of Tamil Nadu is also focussing on measures to control dengue fever outbreak in the state after cases were reported in Chennai and adjoining districts.

You may like to read

State Health Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan wrote a letter on Monday to all District Collectors, directing them to take stock of the vaccine situation at the grassroots level. He stated that increasing vaccine coverage is very important, as a new strain of the Covid virus is being detected in the UK.

The district administrations were also asked to take preventive measures against mosquito breeding as dengue cases were reported from Chennai and adjoining districts like Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu rains following the arrival of the northeast monsoon. The Health Secretary warned the district administrations of the possibility of a dengue spread and asked to them to be prepared for the same.

RECOMMENDED STORIES