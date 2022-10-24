Dengue Cases Surge In West Bengal: 3 Deaths Reported In 72 Hours

West Bengal Dengue cases have reached 7000 in one week including 3 deaths in the last 72 hours.

According to the most recent data from West Bengal, almost 700o people have tested positive for dengue within the span on one week. There have been almost 1000 case per day. This is an alarming situation indeed and officials say that there have also been three fatalities in the past 72 hours. Both the rate of transmission and the rate of death is higher than previous times, says officials. There could be more deaths as the cases keep surging and as many of the patients conditions have been stated as critical by health officials.

Case Reports In The Last 72 Hours

In the last 72 hours, three deaths were reported due to this vector-borne disease two from Kolkata and one from nearby Bidhannagar. The deceased were Sayan Ghosh Chowdhury (25) and Sukanya Majumder (26), both residents of Kolkata, and Rahul Saha (22) of Bidhannagar.

Who Are At Risk?

People who are getting infected with dengue more than once are at very high risk than others. When patients are getting infected the second time, the immunity that they had gathered from the first time does not work when they are exposed to the new strain. It instead can trigger hyper-immune reaction. This is why they are at higher risk. Doctors have also stated that the number of death reports have also been higher than other times which is also a cause for concern.

Actions Taken By Officials

A drive to reduce dengue transmission is being carried out in the city on a regular basis as per the reports from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. In the areas which are more vulnerable, a source-reduction drive is also being carried out. Officials have stated that there is a chance that the positivity rate has decreased from before and dengue testing has also been increased.