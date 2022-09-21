Dengue Cases Surge In Ludhiana, 9 More Tests Positive

Ludhiana city is witnessing a sudden surge in dengue cases, the total tally of infected people is 87.

Dengue cases have doubled in less than 10 days in Ludhiana city. A huge number of people have been hospitalized due to this and the number of patients is also on the rise. According to the most recent report, 9 people have tested positive for dengue making the total tally 87. According to the report by the health department, almost 77 cases were reported till Saturday that was on 17th September. Before that 38 dengue cases were reported till September 8th. Officials have compared this data and stated that there has been a 102.6 per cent increase in cases in only nine days.

Dengue Cases Have Doubled Recently

Dengue cases have reportedly doubled in the past three weeks. The real challenge lies in the next 40 days when the state may hit the peak. Going by the data of the Health Department, 1,739 confirmed cases have been reported so far this year. Four persons have succumbed to the vector-borne disease. Till the end of August, there were 800 cases and two deaths had been reported.

According to official data, majority of the dengue cases are from urban areas of the district. Ludhiana city has reported the maximum number of cases and the rest are from Khanna and rural areas like Manupur, Koom Kalan, Sahnewal and Samrala.

Precautionary Measures To Be Taken

The civil surgeon of the city has urged the residents to clean their surrounding areas, clear out stagnant water from all places or disinfect waterlogged areas properly. Officials have strictly urged everyone to adopt all necessary precaution against vector-borne diseases.