Dengue Cases Spike Within A Fortnight In Pune: Officials Issue Notice To Residents

Pune Witnesses A Spike In Dengue Fever Within A Fortnight

Pune city is witnessing an alarming spike in Dengue virus infections. Officials have issued 971 notices to establishments and societies.

Dengue virus is spreading at an alarming rate in the city of Pune says the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation. In the month of July, the authorities have reported 50 cases of dengue fever in the span of a fortnight. The total number of dengue cancer starting from the month of January till July has been 972 among the suspected cases and 193 confirmed cases. Recently, the health department confirmed 72 chikungunya cases in the city as well.

Transmission Of Dengue Fever

Dengue fever is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are the breed that are the primary carriers of dengue virus. the breeding grounds for all vector borne diseases are the same. damp places, waterlogged areas, buckets, pots, mud pots, used tyres, storm water drains, discarded containers and any other place which has stagnant water. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this diseases is an insidious one especially in densely populated cities like Pune.

Actions Taken By Officials

The state officials have issued 971 notices to the people, societies and establishments living in and around mosquito breeding grounds. They have also collected an administrative fee of 46,000 to work on containing the spread.

TRENDING NOW

Tips To Stay Safe

The spread of this disease has already begun and it is now at a stage when taking care of mosquito breeding grounds will help very little. However the residents who live near zones where they could be vulnerable to the virus, could take some individual actions to stay safe.

Use mosquito repellents

Use mosquito nets at night

Try to keep the doors and windows closed most of the time

Keep your house free of stagnant water, that would mean clean bathroom and kitchen

Vaccinate your children with dengue vaccine

Were protective clothing when you go out

Dengue mosquitoes are most active from dawn to dusk. Be extra cautions during this time

RECOMMENDED STORIES