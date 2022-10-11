Dengue Cases Spike: More Than 600 Cases Recorded In Mohali

Amidst dengue spike to more than 600, health authorities have started awareness drives to try and curb mosquito breeding.

The city of Mohali has in total recorded more than 600 cases of dengue. Awareness drives have already begun in the city initiated by the health authorities to make residents aware of the spread of the disease. According to official reports, dengue larvae was found in 10,000 houses in Mohali. The health department also organized a rally in the main markets of the city on Monday. Health workers were holding placards and banners and raising slogans about dengue prevention during the rally. After the rally, a survey was conducted in 942 houses and dengue larvae were found in 29 houses.

Aims Of The Rally

The aim of the rally was to educate the shopkeepers and other people coming to markets about dengue and other vector-borne diseases so that they can take remedial measures on time and thus save their lives. An appeal was made to the people to observe every Friday as a dry day and solicited their cooperation to make the district dengue-free. It is the health departments duty to sensitize the people about the symptoms, testing, prevention and treatment of the disease as awareness can help prevent and fight this disease more easily.

Actions Taken By Health Department

According to reports from the civil surgeon of Mohali, the health department has been conducting communication activities, information, education in the district for weeks regarding dengue transmission awareness. They have been notifying people to try and be cautious and save themselves. They have also appealed to people to keep water storage containers covered and keep the house clear of any stagnant water.