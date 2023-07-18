Dengue Cases Rising In Visakhapatnam, Officials To Check Refrigerators Of Every Household

Mosquitoes can breed is the collection tray behind refrigerators

Here are some preventive measures that can be taken to avoid dengue.

As dengue cases rise in Visakhapatnam, health authorities in the city have strengthened prevention and control measures. Apart from checking for stagnant water and water coolers, they will also be checking the refrigerators of every household in the high-risk areas. The dengue prevention drive is being carried out by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the malaria wing of Visakhapatnam District Medical and Health Department.

The activity will be taken up as part of the Friday-Dry Day programme by involving health secretaries and the support staff of every secretariat.

According to reports, the city has recorded nearly 390 dengue cases till now. However, most dengue cases are not serious, Visakhapatnam District Malaria Officer M. Tulasi told media persons on Monday.

What causes Dengue and how it is spread?

Dengue is a common viral disease caused by any one of four types of dengue viruses: dengue virus 1, 2, 3, and 4. It can spread to people through the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquito, which also spreads Zika, chikungunya, and other viruses.

Dengue infection doesn't always cause symptoms. When symptoms appear, one may experience high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash. In most cases, patients get better in 1 2 weeks. Sometimes it can turn serious, requiring care in a hospital. In severe cases, dengue can cause death.

Currently, there is no specific treatment for dengue. Often, acetaminophen (paracetamol) is used to treat pain symptoms.

The best way to avoid getting dengue is by preventing mosquito bites, especially during the day.

Why do we need to check refrigerators at home for dengue prevention?

Mosquitoes can breed is the collection tray behind refrigerators, says Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

Dr Tayal expounds, "Dengue is a viral disease, transmitted by the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito. Human beings develop disease after 5 to 6 days of being bitten by infected female mosquitoes that feed both indoors and outdoors during the daytime (from dawn to dusk). These mosquitoes thrive in areas with stagnant water, including puddles, water tanks, containers and old tires. One highly overlooked area where mosquitoes can breed is the collection tray behind refrigerators. Recent surveys show that people do not regularly clean and drain the water collection tray in refrigerators and dengue mosquito larvae have been found to be breeding here."

Apart from regularly cleaning the refrigerators, Dr Tayal advises people to take the following preventive measures to avoid dengue:

Use a repellent containing 20 to 30 percent DEET or 20 per cent Picaridin on exposed skin.

Wear neutral-coloured (beige, light grey) long-sleeved, breathable garments.

Get rid of water containers around dwellings and ensure that door and window screens work properly.

