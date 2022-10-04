Dengue Cases On The Rise In Flood-Hit Pakistan, Delhi Confirms 937 Cases Of The Vector-Borne Disease This Year

Delhi reported 693 dengue cases in September, the highest recorded number after 2017, said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Diseases like acute watery diarrhoea, dengue fever, and malaria are spreading rapidly in flood-hit Pakistan. A total of 10,806 dengue cases have been reported in the southern Sindh province this year, with 652 cases reported in October, the provincial health department said on Monday evening. Majority of cases are being reported from Karachi, which is the worst-hit area on the province.

In the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the tally has reached 9,536, with current active cases reported at 2,177, as stated by the provincial Health department on Monday evening.

So far, the eastern Punjab province has seen 7,251 dengue cases this year, while the number of dengue cases in national capital Islamabad has gone up to 2,586 this year, the country's health authorities said on Monday evening.

Dengue cases rising in India's capital Delhi too

Meanwhile, in India, cases of dengue are increasing in Delhi. The city reported 412 dengue cases last week, according to a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday.

Till September 28 this year, Delhi has reported a total of 937 cases of the vector-borne disease, of which 693 cases were reported in September month.

As per the report, this is the highest number of dengue cases logged after 2017, when 2,152 were logged during the period of Jan 1-Sep 28. As many as 1,103 dengue cases were reported in September 2017, but it dropped to 374 cases in 2018, 190 cases in 2019, 188 in 2020, and 217 cases in 2021.

However, there has been no reported dengue death this year.

Till September 28 this year, the city has also recorded 125 malaria and 23 chikungunya cases, according to the MCD report.