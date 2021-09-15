Dengue Cases On A Rise In India, Here Is A List Of Worst-Affected States

As India continues to battle Covid-19, some states in the country are reporting a high number of cases of dengue fever. Here is a list of the worst-affected states.

As India continues to combat the microscopic villain, coronavirus, an outbreak of dengue fever has raised concern among people in several states of the country. Since the beginning of September, a dengue virus outbreak has killed hundreds of people in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, prompting authorities to undertake a drive to eradicate mosquito breeding sites. In Firozabad, 60 children have died as a result of dengue fever, while 465 children remain in the district's medical college's child ward.

Dengue fever has infected 35 persons in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Six dengue cases have been confirmed in Gorakhpur. Not just UP, several states in the country are tackling the outbreak of dengue fever. Here is a list of Indian states/districts witnessing dengue outbreak currently:

Uttar Pradesh

According to reports, the number of persons who died of dengue fever in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district increased to 67, as the viral fever outbreak claimed the lives of additional people. With the arrival of monsoon in the country, Firozabad is experiencing a huge dengue outbreak, in which many people, mostly children, have died. In the surrounding districts of Mathura, Etah, and Mainpuri, cases identical to those in Firozabad have been documented. The number of persons who died of dengue fever in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district increased to 67, as the viral fever outbreak claimed the lives of additional people.

Haryana

Several cases of high fever and two deaths have been reported in Haryana's Chilli hamlet, which is located in the city of Hathin in the Palwal district. As a result, health department workers hurried to the area to stop the fever from spreading.

Mumbai

Since January 2021, Mumbai has registered 305 dengue cases, including 85 in September. This year, no deaths have been reported owing to the mosquito-borne sickness. Between September 1 and September 12, there were 85 dengue cases registered in Mumbai, compared to 144 cases the previous month. As a precautionary move against the disease, Mumbai's pest control service surveyed 4,46,077 homes and discovered and destroyed 4,108 mosquito breeding places.

Indore

So far, 139 cases of dengue fever have been reported in the city. The district government has begun a larva survey as well as fumigation to eliminate the larva. In addition, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has asked officials to conduct an anti-mosquito fogging campaign in the state to combat dengue fever.

Delhi

So far, 158 cases have been documented in the national capital of Delhi. In the first eleven days of September, 34 instances were reported. However, no dengue-related deaths have been reported in the city to date. 68 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya have also been detected this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Telangana

During the current monsoon season, Telangana's urban centres, particularly those in the GHMC, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts, are seeing a major increase in dengue positive cases. Hyderabad has reported 450 dengue positive cases in the last three weeks, the highest number of cases when compared to other districts. Over 1,900 positive dengue cases have been registered in Telangana in the last month.