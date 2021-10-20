Dengue Cases May Surge Further Due To Waterlogging Post Monsoon Rains: Warn Experts

Dengue-causing mosquitoes may breed in muddy waters that have been stagnant for 6 days and more, according to research.

While Covid-19 positivity rate declines, dengue cases continue to rise in several parts of the country. Rajasthan has cancelled leaves of medical personnel as dengue cases surge in the state. According to health officials, more than 6,500 dengue cases have been confirmed in this month so far in 30 districts of Rajasthan and the number continues to rise. Over 150 dengue patients are currently admitted in 14 districts of the state.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday announced that the state will be conducting 'Dengue Free Rajasthan' campaign from October 20 to November 3 to control seasonal outbreak. The health department along with local departments will carry out anti-larval activities, fumigation and fogging, and nodal officers will be sent to districts with more than 150 dengue cases, he added.

Delhi on Monday reported the first death due to dengue this year. According to a civic report released on Monday, total 723 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 16, which is highest count since 2018 for the same period. There were 382 dengue cases this month till October 16.

Meanwhile, Lucknow reported 26 dengue cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total count this year to 592. Speaking to media, Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Manoj Agrawal, hospitals in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh have been told to screen all fever patients for dengue.

Take Precautions, Stay Safe from Dengue Mosquitoes

Experts have warned that dengue cases may surge further due to waterlogging post monsoon rains and have advised people to take proper precautions.

It was earlier though that dengue-causing mosquitoes only breed in clean water. But research has shown that they may also breed in muddy waters that have been stagnant for 6 days and more. With the recent downpour and flooding in several parts of the country, pools of undrained stagnant water could become favorite breeding grounds for these mosquitoes.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata on October 18 predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kolkata and several districts in north and south Bengal till October 20.

Dengue symptoms may surface 4 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Signs and symptoms to watch out for include - high fever, pain behind the eyes, headaches, bone, muscle, and joint pain, rash all over the body, minor bleeding from gums or nose, vomiting and nausea.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy thunderstorm in Kerala for the next five days, and torrential downpour on Wednesday and Thursday. Following this alert, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have also urged those living on the premises of rivers and dams to stay vigilant.

With inputs from agencies

