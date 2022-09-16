Dengue Cases In Pakistan Explode In The Aftermath Of The Worst Flood In History

After being ravaged by the worst flood witnessed in the history of Pakistan, the country is now witnessing an explosion of dengue cases as a result. Almost 231 patients suffering from symptoms have been admitted in hospitals. Among these cases, almost 166 patients are from Rawalpindi District, 60 of them are from Islamabad, two of them are from Haripur and three are from Attock. Cases are being reported from all over Pakistan especially from the areas that have been worse affected. As per reports 83 of these patients have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH), 75 patients in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and 73 in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The total tally of dengue cases have now reached 1052 which is a record high.

Health authorities from Pakistan reported that in the last 24 hours, Pakistan's capital Islamabad reported almost 72 cases. According to a report released by the Office of the District Health Officer Islamabad on Wednesday evening, 48 cases were reported from rural areas while 24 patients were confirmed in urban areas of Islamabad. This is the most recent data from the capital city.

Actions Taken By Officials To Curb The Spread

According to reports, the Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health has given directions to the local administration to speed up the work of eliminating dengue larvae from the districts. He has advised the officials to utilize all the resources to curb the spread of this disease. The capital city, Islamabad has also launched a campaign called anti-dengue campaign as a response to control the alarming spread of infections. The total number of dengue patients in the city this year has reached 943, with 601 cases from rural areas and 342 from urban areas, adding that four patients had been killed with two reported each in rural and urban areas.

A huge portion of land in Pakistan is still underwater with stagnant flood water. This has been the situation for weeks and health experts state that this is the reason for the sudden surge in various diseases including dengue fever.