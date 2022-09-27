Dengue Cases In Gurugram Surges To 22 In One Day

Dengue Cases In Gurugram Surges To 22 In One Day

Dengue cases spike to 22 in Gurugram in one day after very heavy rainfall.

Dengue surge is being witnessed all over Delhi and in Delhi NCR as well. As per reports by the health department, on Monday, Gurugram reported 22 fresh dengue cases in 24 hours. The first case of dengue this year was reported in the month of July and ever since then, every week the area has recorded as least 10 cases. Last month, a total of 147 cases were reported but there have been no fatalities so far. This sudden spike is because of the heavy rains and water logging caused by the rains. The entire region of Delhi and Delhi NCR experienced incessant rainfall for four days.

Due to this, fresh water has accumulated in several places in the city. People have been advised to keep a check in their homes as well as neighborhood areas to ensure that there are no breeding grounds for mosquitoes. They have also been advised to take precautionary measures and wear full sleeved clothes.

Intensity Of Dengue Cases In Gurugram

On Monday, the district health department identified about 20 hot spots in Gurugram. These hot spots include Wazirabad Sector 39, Sector 28, Sector 45, Sikanderpur Sector 38 and Sector 54. These places are the regular breeding grounds for mosquitoes and every year cases are reported from here. Officials said they formed teams comprising doctors, nurses and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) to visit the residential areas from where a high number of cases have been reported, and teams of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram have started clearing mosquito breeding spots there.

Actions Taken By Health Officials

The civic body is taking strict actions to curb the spread of this disease. They have deployed 60 domestic breeding checkers to strengthen source reduction activities during the transmission season. About thirty-five teams have been deployed to conduct hour-to-house screening in dengue clusters and localities where there is risk of active transmission.