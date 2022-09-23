Dengue And Swine flu Cases In India: Government Directs Surveillance Measures

India is being plagued by cases of swine flu and dengue that are threatening to become an outbreak amidst the fluctuating cases of COVID-19.

Cases of swine flu and dengue have hit India very hard this year. Both the diseases have majorly impact a lot of the Indian states and in some states it is a lot more severe than others. Experts state that the major reason for the surge in dengue cases is heavy rainfall. The climate this year has also been very unpredictable and some parts of India have been experiencing very unpredictable weather accompanied by very heavy rainfall. Central government is aware of the rising cases.

As of now, states are monitoring the cases at their level and the Centre will send the teams if needed. Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. However, both infections have common symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. Amidst heavy and continuous rainfall in Delhi, dengue cases have recently spiked again. Experts have warned the residents to take early precautionary measures.

Swine Flu Cases In India

Swine flu cases have exceeded 1,455 cases this year along with 30 deaths. The highest number of cases were reported from the state of Maharashtra with 512 cases and 16 deaths followed by other states like Karnataka with 283 cases, Gujarat with 205 cases, Rajasthan with 125 cases, West Bengal with 81 cases, Goa with 61 cases, Telangana with 38 cases and Delhi with 12 cases. All the states and Union Territories have been directed to take extra surveillance measures for reporting cases and offer timely treatment and be prepared to avoid an outbreak.

Dengue Cases In India

This year dengue cases have also reached a record high due to very heavy rainfall. According to the latest data by the union health ministry, the total number of cases in the country has reached 30,627 accompanied by 12 fatalities. The highest number of cases were reported from Karnataka with 5,392 cases, followed by other states like Tamil Nadu with 3,396 cases, Telangana with 2,960 cases, Maharashtra with 2,927 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 2,309 cases, Kerala with 2,007 cases, Odisha with 1,745 cases, Chhattisgarh with 1448 cases and Gujarat with 1212 cases.