Memory loss, difficulty in communication, reasoning and handling tasks. These are some of the known symptoms of dementia. It is defined as a medical condition in which loss of nerve cells, their connections in the brain or damage to these cells affects your memory, cognition and social abilities. The damage is so severe that your daily life gets affected. According to WHO statistics, approximately 50 million people around the world are suffering from dementia and around 10 million new cases are reported every year. It is negatively surprising that the number of dementia cases are estimated to reach 80 billion in the year 2030 and touch 152 million by 2050.

Dementia is characterised by both cognitive and psychological changes including difficulties in communicating, confusion, disorientation, problem in planning and organising, issues with visual abilities, changes in personality, hallucination, agitation, anxiety, depression, paranoia, etc. In absence of timely treatment and therapy, dementia can potentially lead to various health complications like Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, pneumonia and even death. Certain factors like your age, family history and Down syndrome can increase your risk of developing this condition.

To diagnose dementia, doctors perform some tests like cognitive and neuropsychological tests, neurological evaluation, MRI scan, PET scan and blood test. As far as its treatment is concerned, several drugs are available to improve the symptoms associated with this condition. Apart from that, therapies can help patients to live better. There are also home remedies available for managing dementia.

Let us look at some home remedies that can help you manage this condition

HOME REMEDIES FOR DEMENTIA

As dementia is non-curable, it is significant to opt for certain ways to tackle the condition and also slow down its progression. These home remedies can actually help you do that. So, just pay attention.

Salvia

Having microdilation properties, salvia can potentially help in increasing circulation of blood to the parts of the brain associated with cognition and memory, slowing down the declination that occurs in dementia. This is what a research published in the journal Pharmacology Biochemistry and Behaviour states.

Turmeric

One of the main reasons behind dementia is formation of plaque in the brain. This leads to the creation of beta amyloid. And, turmeric actually helps in blocking its creation, says a study published in the journal Annals of Indian Academy of Neurology. So, you are advised to use turmeric in your food if any of your family member is suffering from dementia. This spice will not only bring flavour but also help in managing the condition.

Coconut oil

As mentioned earlier, dementia is caused due to the damage in the nerve cells. And, use of coconut oil can actually help in reversing that damage, says a research published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. This can potentially increase the communication between the nerves and their communication with the brain leading to normal cognition.

Kale

Increased levels of homocysteine, an amino acid, is associated with cognitive impairment. This means that anything that can curb the process can help in relieving symptoms of dementia. A cruciferous vegetable known as Kale can actually do that. It can lower the levels of homocysteine due to the presence of folate and carotenoids in it, says a research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin is jam-packed with essential nutrients like iron and folate. These two are required for proper blood circulation and cognitive function. This means that eating pumpkin can help decline the symptoms of dementia. Notably, pumpkin is also rich in zinc, which is known to play a major role in improving memory and overall brain function.

Spinach

Spinach is known as one of the best brain foods. According to European Journal of Epidemiology, spinach contains nutrients like folate, lutein, beta carotene, and vitamin B9 and all of these are associated with improved cognitive function. So, having spinach on a daily basis can help patients of dementia to heal gradually. Notably, these nutrients can also treat depression, which is one of the major side-effects of this neurological condition.

Ginkgo

It is considered to be one of the most effective and safe remedies for dementia. According to a research published in the journal European PMC, eating ginkgo daily can help you increase microdilation and circulation of blood in the brain. This can potentially increase short-term memory. Notably, ginkgo supplements are also available in the market, if you wish to take it.

Fish oil

Being jam-packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil can potentially prevent brain lesions, which is one of the main reasons behind the onset of dementia. These good cholesterols have anti-inflammatory properties that play a significant role in brain development and function. Notably, low levels of omega-3 fatty acids are already associated with accelerated brain ageing and decline in brain function. They benefit people with memory loss and also improve depression.

Bananas

Being rich in a nutrient called potassium, bananas can potentially increase flow of oxygenated blood in the brain, thus boosting cognition, concentration and memory. This is because potassium is an excellent vasodilator, says a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Bananas are also found to increase secretion of serotonin, a chemical that is known to improve your mood and treat depression, which is one of the side-effects of dementia. Additionally, containing strong antioxidants like dopamine and catechins, bananas can help treat degenerative illnesses like dementia. Various studies have called banana a brainfood as the vitamins, minerals and amino acids that it contains, are known to keep your brain function optimum.