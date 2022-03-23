Delta+Omicron Recombinant: 7 Indian States Report Cases of Deltacron COVID Variant, Check If You Have These Symptoms

Delta+Omicron Recombinant: 7 Indian States Report Cases of Deltacron COVID Variant, Check If You Have These Symptoms

As per the reports by the UK NHS and CDC, some of the common symptoms of the Deltacron variant are very similar to the symptoms of Delta and Omicron. Check the list.

India has reportedly logged cases associated with the highly contagious hybrid COVID variant - Deltacron. According to the reports by the COVID Genomics Consortium - INSACOG and GSAID as many as 568 cases are under scanner in India right now. Here is the list of the states and the number of Deltacron cases each of them has reported.

Karnataka - 221 cases Tamil Nadu - 90 cases Maharashtra - 66 cases Gujarat - 33 cases West Bengal - 32 cases Telangana - 25 cases New Delhi - 20 cases



WHO On Deltacron

Talking about the fast spread hybrid COVID variant, Deltacron, World Health Organisation officials said, this is to be expected, especially with the intense circulation of omicron and delta.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "Currently, no changes are being observed in its severity and transmissibility, but several studies are underway on the topic. At this stage, testing and sequencing remain critical," WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove pointed out.

What happens when we allow the virus to circulate at such an intense level.👇The virus continues to evolve and more variants are expected. Recombinants are also expected as we have been explaining for a very long time. Vaccines AND, not vaccines only#COVID19@WHO@DrTedroshttps://t.co/fbXqqF0eq8 Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) March 20, 2022

What Is Deltacron?

Deltacron is not a new variant of COVID-19, it is a recombinant variant that combines the genes from both delta and omicron variants together. So, in layman's terms deltacron is the combination of Delta + Omicron.

Symptoms You Should Look Out For

As per the reports by the UK NHS and CDC, some of the common symptoms of the Deltacron variant are very similar to the symptoms of Delta and Omicron. Check the list:

You may like to read

High Temperature

A sudden rise in temperature, accompanied by other flu symptoms can be a warning sign that you are infected with the Deltacron COVID variant. It should hover between 99-102 degrees celsius. However, note that it can call for a medical emergency if the temperature goes up (above 102 degrees celsius).

Persistent Cough

Flu symptoms are very common for the ones who are infected with the deadly COVID-19 virus. The same is the case for the ones who have caught the highly contagious hybrid COVID variant - deltacron. Coughing continuously for more than an hour can be one of the warning signs of this variant.

Loss of Smell And Taste

Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have warned about one common symptom of COVID infection - loss of smell and taste. With these symptoms, an infected person may not be able to smell anything or get the taste of any food.

Sore Throat

Another flu-like symptom of Deltacron is a sore throat. A person who is infected by this hybrid COVID variant may suffer from a sore throat for a long time. This can also lead to scratchy throat and difficulty in swallowing.

Unexplained Fatigue

COVID infection can make your body tired and that's when you experience the extreme fatigue problem. Feeling tired all the time and a sudden drop in energy levels is one of the common signs of hybrid COVID variant infection.

Headaches

Another symptom can be a constant headache. A person infected by the Deltacron variant of COVID-19 will experience a strong and acute headache for longer than usual.

Do you have any of the above symptoms? if not, then please take care of yourself. And in case, you have any of the above-mentioned symptoms, please get yourself tested for COVID-19 as early as possible.