India has reportedly logged cases associated with the highly contagious hybrid COVID variant - Deltacron. According to the reports by the COVID Genomics Consortium - INSACOG and GSAID as many as 568 cases are under scanner in India right now. Here is the list of the states and the number of Deltacron cases each of them has reported.
Talking about the fast spread hybrid COVID variant, Deltacron, World Health Organisation officials said, this is to be expected, especially with the intense circulation of omicron and delta.
Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "Currently, no changes are being observed in its severity and transmissibility, but several studies are underway on the topic. At this stage, testing and sequencing remain critical," WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove pointed out.
What happens when we allow the virus to circulate at such an intense level.👇The virus continues to evolve and more variants are expected. Recombinants are also expected as we have been explaining for a very long time.
Vaccines AND, not vaccines only#COVID19@WHO@DrTedroshttps://t.co/fbXqqF0eq8 Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) March 20, 2022
Deltacron is not a new variant of COVID-19, it is a recombinant variant that combines the genes from both delta and omicron variants together. So, in layman's terms deltacron is the combination of Delta + Omicron.
As per the reports by the UK NHS and CDC, some of the common symptoms of the Deltacron variant are very similar to the symptoms of Delta and Omicron. Check the list:
A sudden rise in temperature, accompanied by other flu symptoms can be a warning sign that you are infected with the Deltacron COVID variant. It should hover between 99-102 degrees celsius. However, note that it can call for a medical emergency if the temperature goes up (above 102 degrees celsius).
Flu symptoms are very common for the ones who are infected with the deadly COVID-19 virus. The same is the case for the ones who have caught the highly contagious hybrid COVID variant - deltacron. Coughing continuously for more than an hour can be one of the warning signs of this variant.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have warned about one common symptom of COVID infection - loss of smell and taste. With these symptoms, an infected person may not be able to smell anything or get the taste of any food.
Another flu-like symptom of Deltacron is a sore throat. A person who is infected by this hybrid COVID variant may suffer from a sore throat for a long time. This can also lead to scratchy throat and difficulty in swallowing.
COVID infection can make your body tired and that's when you experience the extreme fatigue problem. Feeling tired all the time and a sudden drop in energy levels is one of the common signs of hybrid COVID variant infection.
Another symptom can be a constant headache. A person infected by the Deltacron variant of COVID-19 will experience a strong and acute headache for longer than usual.
Do you have any of the above symptoms? if not, then please take care of yourself. And in case, you have any of the above-mentioned symptoms, please get yourself tested for COVID-19 as early as possible.
