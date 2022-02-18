Deltacron: The Deadly Combination of Delta And Omicron Is A Lab Error Or A Real Threat?

The super-mutant virus, whose scientific name is BA.1 + B.1.617.2, was first discovered by a researcher in Cyprus late last year.

Not a lab error, deltacron, the deadly combination of two highly contagious variants of COVID-19, Delta and Omicron is a new type of Coronavirus. Termed as a hybrid of both variants, deltacron is now spreading its tentacles. In a recent report, health officials have reported that cases of this new type of coronavirus have been detected in the United Kingdom. The UK Health Security Agency officials (UKHSA), however, said that there is no need to panic and be worried about the Deltacron as there are fewer cases associated with it, as of now.

Deltacron: A Lab Error Or A Real Threat?

However, this is now confirmed that deltacron exists and that this is not a lab error, which many experts had claimed earlier. Experts had termed deltacron as a lab mix-up saying that this is a result of lab contamination of the two highly contagious and transmissible variants of deadly coronavirus.

To begin with, what exactly is deltacron? the hybrid 'Deltacron' was actually developed in a patient who caught both variants, Delta and Omicron, at the same time. Is it possible to catch both variants at the same time? experts say, yes, it is possible to get more than one virus at a time and this is when complications can emerge and make it difficult for the patient to recoup. The global health body, World Health Organisation (WHO) had stated that it's possible for an individual to be infected with different variants of SARS-CoV-2. However, experts are yet to determine how infectious or severe the newly evolved virus is or whether it will impact vaccine performance.

Therefore, one can say that so far this is not a threat but it is for real and not a lab error or mix-up. Coming to the other part which is concerning right now. Where is the origin of Deltacron lie? The super-mutant virus, whose scientific name is BA.1 + B.1.617.2, was first discovered by a researcher in Cyprus late last year.

UK Detects Cases of Deltacron: Should You Be Worried?

The delta variant of COVID-19 was first identified in India and was the dominant variant of the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in the country. On the other hand Omicron, first identified in South Africa this variant of COVID-19 carries over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which enables it to infect fully vaccinated individuals as well. However, looking at the current situation of COVID-19 in the country, where cases are dropping massively, experts stated that there is no need to worry right now about the deltacron variant.