Deltacron: How Hybrids Are Formed? Scientist Answers All Your Queries About Virus Mutations

Viruses mutate and they keep evolving, leading to the formation of new variants and strains. Deltacron is also a result of such a mutation. Read on to know more about it.

As cases of the deadly COVID-19 infection recedes across the countries globally, several restrictions are being lifted and freedoms are restored, as people have a feeling now that the pandemic is over. There is, however, still the significant concern that a dangerous new variant could emerge. This happened when omicron arrived, but we got lucky with that one. Omicron turned out to be more transmissible, but mercifully it hasn't caused an increase in severe disease in most countries where it is dominant.

But this wasn't guaranteed. Variants crop up randomly, and new ones have the potential to be more dangerous than previous ones. Another has just arrived and is currently going by the name deltacron. Now, what is Deltacron? Experts have stated that this is a hybrid of delta and omicron, the two variants that are the most dominant strain, currently.

The Origin of Deltacron

Deltacron's story begins in mid-February when scientists at the Institute Pasteur in Paris uploaded a genetic sequence of the coronavirus that looked very different from previous sequences. The virus sample had come from an elderly man in northern France and looked odd. Most of its genetic sequence was the same as delta, which was dominant worldwide up until late last year, but the part of the sequence that encodes the virus spike protein is a key part of its external structure, which it uses to get inside cells in the body came from omicron.

By March, three further hybrid genetic sequences had been reported, this time in the US. There are now over 60 logged, across France, the Netherlands, Denmark, the US, and the UK. There may, however, be different deltacrons doing the rounds globally (not detected so far).

COVID-19 Hybrids - How Are They Formed

It's not unusual for viruses to mix and match parts of themselves if two different viruses infect one cell. This is called recombination, as one virus combines parts of its genetic sequence with parts from another related virus as it assembles copies of itself. It appears to happen at random during viral replication.

However, when there's a transfer of power from one viral variant to another with one variant becoming less common and another more so, meaning both are circulating in the population and there's a chance for them to simultaneously infect people, the chance of recombination increases.

According to various studies, recombination usually leads to the formation of a new virus that isn't viable, as the mixing of different genes can interfere with the virus' ability to make the proteins it needs to survive. But sometimes one does survive, and that appears to be what happened with deltacron.

Indeed, as the deltacron hybrids found in the US/UK appear to be different from those found in mainland Europe, it's possible that this has happened multiple times separately, which have eventually gone undetected.

Will Deltacron Replace Omicron?

At the moment it's hard to say in what ways deltacron will resemble its parents. Delta and omicron are quite different viruses. They differ in how they infect cells and how they evade immunity. There are still no firm studies that can talk more about how different deltacron is going to be from the previous strains like Delta and Omicron.

Because it's been found in multiple nearby countries, it's likely that deltacron can spread. However, omicron itself is continuing to spread widely in Europe, so according to the researchers, it's still the variant they are watching carefully right now. However, the researchers have stated that only time will tell if deltacron will displace omicron, whether deltacron will be any better at evading immunity and if it will cause more severe disease. Looking at the current data, it can be stated that there are currently too less deltacron cases to draw any conclusions on these issues.

