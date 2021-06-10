US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci has raised alarm that a new Covid-19 variant, which was first identified in India, is now spreading widely in the UK. The Delta variant, known by the scientific name B.1.617.2, has become the dominant strain in the UK, accounting for an estimated 60 per cent of new cases. In fact, this highly transmissible variant is replacing the B.1.1.7 strain, which was first identified in the UK, said Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the U.S. President and Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Also Read - Is Warm Weather Enough To Slow Down Covid Spread? Find Out

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Delta variant has spread to over 60 countries. In the US too, more than 6 percent of the sequenced Covid-19 infections is traced to the Delta variant, Fauci said on Tuesday, calling on more Americans to get vaccinated to contain the spread the new variant across the country, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Last month, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty had also warned that the B.1.617.2 variant of COVID-19 or the Delta variant, was likely to take over and dominate in the UK.

Delta variant classified as a “variant of concern”

Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared B.1.617.2, one of the three strains of the B.1.617 COVID-19 variant first detected in India, as a “variant of concern” and renamed it as ‘Delta variant’. It noted that greater public health risks are currently associated with this variant. The other two lineages B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.3 are known to have lower rates of transmission.

“B.1.617.2 remains a global Variant of Concern (VOC) and labelled variant Delta – we continue to observe significantly increased transmissibility and a growing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant. Further studies into the impact of this variant remain a high priority for WHO,” the UN health agency said in the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update published last week.

As of June 1, the Delta variant has been reported in 62 countries around the world, the update said.

While the B.1.617.1 strain has been reclassified as a Variant of Interest (VOI) and labelled variant “Kappa”, the B.1.617.3 lineage is no longer classified as either a VOI or VOC. According to WHO, there are relatively few reports of B.1.617.3 variant submitted to date.

Kappa is demonstrating increased transmissibility in specified locations, but its global prevalence appears to be declining, said WHO noting that this variant will be “monitored and reassessed regularly.”

The other VOCs that were identified in the UK (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351) and Brazil ((P.1) have been named ‘Alpha’, ‘Beta’ and ‘Gamma’ respectively.

Delta variant likely the most transmissible variant yet

The B.1.617.2 variant of COVID-19 or the Delta variant is believed to have led to the devastating second wave of the pandemic in India, that resulted in thousands of deaths. The B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 was first found in India in October last year. Later, WHO revealed that the variant has three sub-lineages- .1, .2, .3. Among these, the B.1.617.2 variant has now become one the most worrisome strain of the coronavirus circulating globally. Researchers suggest that it may the most transmissible variant yet.

The Delta variant has multiple mutations that appear to make the strain more transmissible and apparently the most dangerous variant yet. A study suggested that this variant may be up to 50 percent more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 (U.K./Alpha) variant.

Providing some sort of relief, a research in the U.K. found that full vaccination is still largely effective against the Delta strain, with two doses of a COVID vaccine providing up to 81 percent protection against the variant. However, one dose provided only 33 percent protection against symptomatic infection from B.1.617.2. This shows that a single dose vaccination is less effective against the Delta variant and thus poses the biggest threat to partially vaccinated populations worldwide.

India’s Covaxin less effective against the Delta variant

Currently, three COVID-19 vaccines – Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik – are being administered in India. Covaxin is India’s first and only indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine so far. It is jointly developed by the ICMR-National Institute of Virology and Bharat Biotech. In what comes as rather a disappointing news, researchers associated with the two agencies revealed that Covaxin is significantly less effective against the B.1.617.2 variant.

The researchers studied neutralization of the parental B.1 virus and variants of concern- B.1.351 (South African variant) and B.1.617 in those vaccinated with both doses of Covaxin. They found about 3 fold reduction in neutralisation of B.1.351 and 2.7 to 4.6 fold reduction in neutralization of B.1.617.2.

Some non-peer reviewed studies also indicated that a single dose of AstraZeneca Covid, available in India by the name of Covishield, produces nearly 10 times more antibodies than Covaxin. However, the gap closes considerably after two doses.