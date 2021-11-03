Delta Variant of COVID-19: Monoclonal Therapy May Provide 100% Protection, Says Expert

According to the researchers, the therapy should be used only among "those above 65 years, with a Body Mass Index higher than 35, diabetics, chronic kidney disease patients, immunosuppressed individuals.

COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay and the mutations in the existing variants are also going to happen for some more time now, but what if we tell you that experts have a therapy to treat the highly virulent Delta variant or AY.4.2 variant which is becoming a new cause of concerned worldwide? Yes, the Delta variant which is now spreading rapidly across other countries is under the radar of the experts to understand the way it can mutate further or how it is already becoming dominant globally. However, there is a good news. In a recent study, experts have revealed that monoclonal therapy reduces severe disease and death in high-risk individuals infected with the Delta variant of SARS CoV2 by 100 per cent.

Monoclonal Therapy 100% Effective Against Delta Variant

For the first time in the world, the study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, analysed the efficacy of the drug cocktail on the Delta Covid variant. According to the researchers, Casirivimab-Imdevimab injection which has been developed by Swiss Drug major Roche, is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies and was designed specifically to block the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Speaking to the media about the new study, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad said, "Monoclonal antibody therapy is 100 per cent able to halt the progress of the Delta Covid variant in a patient and reduce the need for ICU admissions and death."

Who All Are Eligible For The Monoclonal Therapy?

Not everyone is eligible to take monoclonal therapy at the moment. According to the researchers, the therapy should be used only among "those above 65 years, with a Body Mass Index higher than 35, diabetics, chronic kidney disease patients, immunosuppressed individuals. "It can also be used among people below 55, if they are patients of hypertension, chronic lung disease; and even in children aged below 12 years, and having a BMI higher than 35," Reddy said.

Monoclonal Antibodies Can Prevent Lung Inflammation

In another study, led by researchers at the University of California, Davis showed that monoclonal therapy will induce antibodies in the body that can protect aged and diabetic patients from severe Covid and reduce signs of inflammation. The researchers found infiltration of activated immune cells, or T cells, into the cerebrospinal fluid of control animals a week after infection. They did not find any viral RNA in cerebrospinal fluid. Macaques treated with antibodies did not show inflammation in the cerebrospinal fluid.

These signs of inflammation in the central nervous system might be connected to neurological symptoms of Covid-19 disease in humans, and possibly "long Covid" in which patients experience an array of symptoms for months after infection, they explained in the study, published in the journal Cell Reports.

(With inputs from AINS)

