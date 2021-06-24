The highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 which was first detected in India now makes up 90% of all new cases in the country. This new variant of the novel coronavirus is significantly more transmissible and more dangerous than other circulating variants in terms of the severity of illness that it causes America's Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned on Wednesday. We have seen how quickly it has taken over in the United Kingdom where it’s become - getting close to 100 per cent of new COVID cases Delta. And we have seen a surge in the USA too.