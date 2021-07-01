The Delta Covid-19 variant or B.1.617.2 which was first detected in India last October is becoming the dominant strain worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) it has now been detected in 96 countries. The UN health agency had also described the Delta variant as the most transmissible of all the variants identified so far. It is 55 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant initially detected in the UK WHO said in its latest update issued on Wednesday. The organisation also warned it will rapidly become the dominant strain globally. Acknowledging the contagious nature of the Delta