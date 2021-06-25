The emergence of the Delta and Delta plus strains of the coronavirus has placed India and the rest of the world on high alert yet again. Reportedly the Delta plus strain of the Covid-19 is highly transmissible among other mutants of the coronavirus. While the older strain was mostly blamed for the Covid-19 pandemic's second wave in India the new more virulent variant is being feared ahead of a possible third wave. So far the Delta plus Covid-19 variation has been found in 11 countries and the latest study has found that it may even bypass immunity and trigger infections.