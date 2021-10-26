Delta Variant AY.4.2 Spreading In India: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh On High Alert Amid Case Surge; All You Need To Know

Delta Variant AY.4.2 Spreading In India: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh On High Alert After Case Surge; Everything To Know

A sub-variant of the Covid Delta strain -- AY.4.2 -- may be up to 15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta. Read on to know everything about this new delta variant.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 also known as B.1.617.2, was first identified in India in October 2020. Delta variant was responsible for the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in India, which left lakhs dead. However, the variant has now mutated to form another sub-lineage called AY.4.2. Scientists have predicted that AY.4.2 made up almost 10 per cent of all infections in England in the fortnight ending October 9. According to the latest reports, the country's Covid genomic surveillance project has been put on high alert after cases of this sub-lineage of Delta variant were detected in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

All You Need To Know About AY.4.2 Delta Sub-Lineage

AY.4.2 is a descendant of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

New variant AY.4.2 had led to the pressing of the alarm button in Europe as health experts say that this variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant.

This new sub-variant of the Covid Delta strain -- AY.4.2 -- is expected to be up to 15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta.

According to the reports gathered from cov-lineages.org, the United Kingdom accounts for 96 per cent cases of AY.4.2, followed by Denmark and Germany at 1 per cent each. The variant has also been reported in the US, Israel, and Russia.

AY.4.2, which is one of 45 sub-lineages of Delta and dubbed by many as Delta plus, is likely to be named as Nu.

Professor Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute said, the strain could be the most infectious subvariant seen since the pandemic began.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued new COVID guidelines amid cases of AY.4.2 showed a massive increase in daily cases in recent months.

The AY.4.2 sub-lineage contains 2 mutations in its spike protein A222V and Y145H. Both of these spike mutations have been found in other virus lineages since the pandemic began -- but are not present on any current variant of concern.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), AY.4.2 is still "very rare" in the US.

NCDC Report on New Delta Mutation AY.4 In India 'Concerning'

Amid a rise in cases related to the new mutations of the Delta variant in India, NCDC released a new report, which can be a little concerning. As per its data, seven cases of new Covid variant AY.4, a sub-lineage of the Delta variant, have been detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, while it has been detected in 1 per cent samples in Maharashtra, collected last month. A total of 17 samples of AY.4.2 variants of the Covid-19 virus have also been identified in India. An NCDC official said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the AY 4.2 hasn't increased the case ratio in India, but it is present here. Apart from AY.4.2, AY.33, and AY. 4.1 is also present in India and currently circulating in the country.

Ashok Gehlot Urge Centre To Issue SOPs To Contain Spread of AY.4.2

Expressing concern over cases of a sublineage of SARS CoV2's delta variant, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the central government on Monday to prepare and issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) for its prevention. In a tweet, he said many cases of Delta Plus AY.4.2, a new mutated form of coronavirus that has killed thousands of people in several countries like Russia and the UK, have been found in India.

TRENDING NOW

He wrote: "Many cases of Delta Plus AY.4.2, a new variant of the coronavirus that has killed thousands of people in many countries including Russia, Britain, have also come to India. It spreads even faster than the delta variant. The Central government should prepare and issue SOPs for its prevention on the basis of the experience of other countries in time." He further said, "Initially, there were only a few cases of the delta variant but it did not take time to spread across the country. Not to have a similar experience like the Delta variant, complete preparation is necessary."

(With inputs from Agencies)

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES