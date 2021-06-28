After wreaking havoc in India during the ferocious second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April and May the Delta variant has further mutated to form a more transmissible and infectious Delta Plus variant of COVID-19. The newly detected variant has been termed as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization (WHO). The experts have warned that the Delta variant which had its origin in India in October 2020 is spreading rapidly surpassing all the other previous strains of novel coronavirus. So what makes this variant so dangerous than the others? Experts have said that this COVID-19 variant