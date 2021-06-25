As the Covid-19 Delta Plus variant claimed its first victim an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Friday clamped Level-3 norms across entire Maharashtra and hinted at wider and stricter restrictions”. FDA Minister Dr. Rajendra Shingne warned that the potential third wave could see a staggering 50 lakh infections of which around 8 lakh would be active cases needing hospitalisation. He apprehended that up to 10 per cent of the infectees (5 lakh) could be children and urged people to exercise all Covid-19 protocols even as the state crossed the landmark 3 crore vaccination mark the