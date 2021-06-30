The world is back in the grip of the novel coronavirus after fighting the ferocious second wave. The virulent Delta variant of COVID-19 is grappling with several countries giving major threats to the healthcare workers who have been protecting their lives for more than a year now. Reports have suggested that the Delta variant is spreading rapidly around the globe causing severe infections. Some reports have also stated that the Delta and Delta Plus COVID-19 variants are capable of evading the antibodies that are being created by the vaccines which are available right now for administration. But is it true?