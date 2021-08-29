Delta COVID-19 Variant Super Infectious, Can Lead To Higher Number of Hospitalisations, Experts Warn

The National Health Service (NHS) said that its vaccination programme has protected more than 700,000 people from ethnic minority backgrounds since rolling out a Grab-A-Jab campaign to address some initial hesitancy towards COVID-19 vaccines.

First detected in India, the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is wrecking havoc worldwide. In a recent report, the UK experts have cautioned that all those who were infected by the deadly mutation of coronavirus Delta, have been found to be twice as likely to be hospitalised with severe symptoms of the infection compared to those who are infected by other mutations/variants of the virus.

The study compared two separate groups of people one who was infected by the Delta variant and the other one included the people infected with Alpha variant of coronavirus. The alpha variant was first reported from Kent England. In the study, which was published in 'The Lancet' journal, the researchers have stated that Delta is more infectious than Alpha. "This large national study found a higher hospital admission or emergency care attendance risk for patients with COVID-19 infected with the Delta variant compared with the Alpha variant," note the researchers in their analysis. They further added that the results of the study have also suggested that the Delta variant is much more infectious for the unvaccinated individuals compared to the Alpha variant.

Speaking to the media about the study a detailed comparison between the two deadly variants of coronavirus, the experts noted "This study confirms previous findings that people infected with Delta are significantly more likely to require hospitalisation than those with Alpha, although most cases included in the analysis were unvaccinated."

Delta Variant 5 Things To Know

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain, which was first identified in India in December 2020. Delta variant was the dominant strain of the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in India. The virus strain is considered one of the deadliest of all. The Delta variant also brings along some new symptoms of the virus such as chest congestion, diarrhoea, loss of smell and taste, dip in oxygen level of the body, runny nose, etc. (For more details click here: COVID-19 New Symptoms) The Delta variant of COVID-19 is twice as contagious as previous ones and has the ability to evade the vaccine's antibody shield. Unvaccinated people are at higher risk of experiencing the severe side effects of the virus strain. "As older age groups get vaccinated, those who are younger and unvaccinated will be at higher risk of getting COVID-19 with any variant," an expert said.

(With inputs from Agencies)