Delta COVID Variant Has Mutated Into Delta Plus: Should You Be Worried?

The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 which was first detected in India has mutated further to form ‘Delta plus’ or ‘AY.1’. However, the Union health ministry has ascertained that this new variant of Covid is not yet a ‘variant of concern’. Also Read - 2-DG Anti-COVID Oral Drug Developed By DRDO Effective Against All Coronavirus Variants: Here's How It Works

Here Are 10 Points About the Newly Detected Delta Plus COVID Variant

The new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave. The mutation, according to scientists is in the spike protein of SARS-COV-2, which helps the virus enter and infect the human cells. This highly transmissible COVID-19 variant is called B.1.617.2.1 also known as AY.1 is characterized by the acquisition of K417N mutation. There is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant. Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India. Public Health England has said that around 63 genomes of Delta (B.1.617.2) with the new K417N mutation have been identified so far on the global science initiative GISAID. In its latest report on coronavirus variants, updated till last Friday, the health agency said Delta plus was present in six genomes from India as of June 7. The variant frequency for K417N is not much in India at this point in time. The sequences are mostly from Europe, Asia, and America. The earliest sequence of this genome was found in Europe in late March this year. There is no cause of concern due to the new variant in India as of now, the Union health ministry said.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium (INSACOG) was set up by the government on December 25 last year to study and monitor genome sequencing and virus variation of circulating strains of COVID-19 in India. Also Read - Delta Plus: Highly Transmissible New COVID-19 Variant Detected In India; Here’s What To Know

Urging people to keep following Covid appropriate behaviour, Paul said it must be kept in mind that the variants now are more transmissible than the ones from last year. “We are dealing here with relatively highly transmissible ones so in that effort we must be more alert and keep following Covid appropriate behaviour,” he said. Also Read - 24 New Coronaviruses Found In Bats In China Amid Renewed Calls To Probe COVID-19 Origins: Details Here

(With inputs from Agencies)