The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 which was first detected in India has mutated further to form ‘Delta plus’ or ‘AY.1’. However the Union health ministry has ascertained that this new variant of Covid is not yet a ‘variant of concern’. Here Are 10 Points About the Newly Detected Delta Plus COVID Variant The new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave. The mutation according to scientists is in the spike protein of SARS-COV-2 which helps