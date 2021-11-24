Delta COVID-19 Variant Can Infect Fully Vaccinated Individuals: Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

As people in the country are getting back to their normal routine after fighting the ferocious second wave of COVID-19, experts have warned that Delta variant can infect double vaccinated individuals also.

As the world battles the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, a study has confirmed that this strain of coronavirus can not only infect the ones who are unvaccinated but also enter the bodies of fully vaccinated individuals and wreck havoc. The study was conducted by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR), and the National Centre for Disease Control in two Delhi hospitals. The researchers revealed that even when a person is fully vaccinated, there still remains a high probability of potential virus transmission.

Should One Stil Get The Jab?

Yes, getting jabbed is an important tool to fight against the severity of the deadly virus infection. According to the researchers, the study has revealed that vaccination protects against critical hospitalisation and the severity of infection but there is also a possible risk of transmission in those individuals who fall under the vulnerable category.

The researchers from INSACOG and CSIR analysed data collected from some 113 breakthrough infection cases which consist mostly of those who are the frontline workers. The researchers studied the health workers by constructing a probable transmission network from epidemiological and virus genome sequence data with the help of a computational approach.

Fully Vaccinated? Don't Lower Your Guards Yet!

The research clearly shows the possibility of catching COVID-19 even if an individual is fully vaccinated against the virus. However, the only good news is that the severity of the infection will be less among those who have taken both doses of the vaccine. But, the concerning part in this study is that even if an individual is double vaccinated, the safety protocols should not be ignored."The study has highlighted the need for infection control measures even amongst fully vaccinated people," said one of the researchers. What control measure should one take after being double vaccinated against COVID-19? let's understand in detail.

Never step out in the crowd without wearing a proper mask, keep your hands clean with a good quality sanitiser, do not touch your face without cleaning your hands, follow social distancing (avoid the crowd as much as possible) and last but not the least keep a close check on your body's symptoms.

COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections Never Ignore These Symptoms

Breakthrough infections are generally those which can make an individual infected with a particular virus even after receiving full vaccination doses against it. Some of the reason behind this are winning immunity, or new variants, which has the ability to break the immunity provided by the vaccine. Some of the symptoms of COVID-19 breakthrough infections are:

Fever or chills

Chronic headache

Body ache or muscle pain

Sore throat

Loss of smell and taste

Diarrhea

Difficulty in breathing

Delta Remains The Cause of Concern For India

Amid the sudden spike in cases around the world due to the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, the INSACOG in its last bulletin has said that Delta strain continues to be the main variant of concern (VOC) in India. "Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) continues to be the main VOC in India. No new VOI or VOC have noted and other VOC and VOI other than Delta are now negligible in sequencing data from India," the INSACOG added. The Consortium also said that other variants of interest or concern are now negligible in sequencing data from India.

