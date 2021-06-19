As the world reels under the ferocious second wave of coronavirus a new variant of the COVID-19 is wrecking havoc in several parts of the globe. Following the rising number of cases due to the new variant the World Health Organisation has warned people against the deadly outbreak. The COVID-19 Delta variant which was first identified in India is becoming the dominant variant globally because of its significantly increased transmissibility WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday. Delta COVID-19 Variant Now Being Reported In About 80 Countries According to the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update issued by the WHO on