Despite strong promises made by Delhi and the central government to double the COVID-19 testing in the national capital at the height of the crisis the city still has not witnessed any increase with health experts attributing it to lack of manpower and infrastructure. On November 15 a massive spike in coronavirus cases had prompted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to announce that his government would increase tests to one lakh. Two days later the central government had also pledged that the testing would be doubled. Despite their word of assurance the scenario has yet to change. COVID-19 TESTS CONDUCTED