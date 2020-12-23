More than 80,000 samples are being tested In Delhi every day for Covid-19, says Health Minister.

India’s capital is steadily marching toward normalcy, as the number of Covid-19 cases drop, and the mass vaccination against the virus is expected to start soon. As the number of daily Covid-19 positive cases fell below 1,000-mark in the last two days, Health Minister Satyendar Jain is expecting a “below 1 per cent drop” on Wednesday, which could be the lowest positivity rate in the entire country, according to a media report. Also Read - Coronavirus reaches last untouched continent Antarctica, 58 people test positive

Delhi’s daily positivity rate is at an all-time low over the past 128 days, he noted. Earlier on Monday, Delhi recorded 803 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since August 16. The positivity rate dropped to 1.29 per cent, which according to Jain, is the lowest in eight months. Also Read - Covid-19 patients with secondary bloodstream infections at 50% higher risk of in-hospital death

Over 80,000 samples tested every day in Delhi

Jain also told a news agency on Wednesday that more than 80,000 samples are being tested every day for the deadly virus. As per the Delhi health bulletin, 82,386 samples were tested on Tuesday. Also Read - India likely to get Covid-19 vaccine nod for emergency use by year-end: Report

Though the situation in Delhi has improved significantly, the Minister urged people to continue to take precautions and wear a mask. He said that wearing a mask is the best way to avoid the virus, while cautioning about that new, more aggressive strain of coronavirus that has been recently discovered in the United Kingdom.

Jain further informed that new agency that door-to-door checking will be done for all returnees from the UK who arrived in Delhi in the past two weeks.

As of Wednesday, Delhi has a total of 6.18 lakh COVID-19 cases with 10,329 deaths so far. Overall, 1,46,444 people have succumbed to the viral disease in the country (till Wednesday), as per the data of the Union health ministry.

Delhi likely to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Mass COVID-19 vaccinations have already started in some countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Russia. India is expected to start vaccinating its people, starting with the high-risk population like health worker and elderly people, by early January. While three vaccine makers – Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Pfizer – have submitted applications to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorization of their vaccines, the drug regulator hasn’t yet approved any of them.

Meanwhile, preparation is in full swing across the country for distribution of the vaccines, once one is approved. Delhi is expected to receive the first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine in the last week of December, as per a report.

The Delhi government is already conducting a massive training drive for 3,500 healthcare workers, who will be administering vaccine shots to people when it is available. Also, 609 cold chain spots have been identified in the national capital for the storage of the vaccine doses.

Apart from the major hospitals in Delhi like Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital, Loknayak Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, GTB Hospital, the government will be using Mohalla Clinics as well as cold chain points for storing COVID-19 vaccine vaccines.

Across India, 29,000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators will be utilised for the biggest vaccination drive.