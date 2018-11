The air quality of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) dropped on Thursday. © Shutterstock

The air quality of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) dropped on Thursday and is expected to remain “very poor” for a few days.

With no respite likely, the air quality is likely to deteriorate drastically from Sunday, official agencies said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi remained “very poor” at 353, against 315 on Wednesday.

Some areas of Delhi and Ghaziabad (AQI 404) in NCR had “severe” air quality.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to remain very poor with a small fluctuation.

“There is no system building up as surface winds are south-westerly,” SAFAR said.

SAFAR cautioned against outdoor physical exercises.

Source: IANS