Delhi's air quality to remain in 'severe' category on Wednesday. WHO has advised people in the vulnerable group to reduce air pollution exposure.

The Air Quality Index of Delhi reached 339 on Tuesday evening, dipping into the "very poor" category, as recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Concerningly, the AQI at Dhirpur reached "severe" category with PM 10 at 433 and PM 2.5 at 325, under "very poor" category.

The air quality at the national capital is predicted to remain in "severe" category today. According to SAFAR's forecast, Delhi's air quality may worsen further with PM 2.5 reaching 352 and PM 10 concentrations at 310 on Wednesday. The Air Quality Index of neighbouring cities including Noida and Gurugram has also under "very poor" category.

For the unversed, the Air Quality Index is considered "good" when it's between 0 and 50, and 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".

In a report released by US-based Health Effects Institute in August, Delhi was ranked the most polluted city in the world. The report "Air Quality and Health in Cities," was based on the analysis of air quality (focusing on PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide) of more than 7,000 cities around the world between 2010 to 2019. Kolkata was ranked second in the list of top 10 most polluted cities when PM2.5 levels were compared.

Breathlessness, Chest Pain, Irritation In Eyes: Health Effects Of Air Pollution

In view of the deteriorating air quality, the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region has cautioned against the health effects of exposure to air pollution, especially to those who belong to the vulnerable group. According to the organization, pregnant women, children under 5 years, older adults above 60 years, people with medical conditions like respiratory and cardiac disorders are more vulnerable to air pollutants.

In a twitter post, the UN health agency has advised people to consult a doctor if they experience breathlessness, nausea, chest pain, chest constriction, eye or throat irritation.

How to reduce Air Pollution exposure

The WHO South-East Asia Region has suggested some tips to reduce air pollution exposure. It advises people in the vulnerable group to

Stay indoors as much as possible

Avoid areas with heavy traffic, construction dust, etc.

Exercise indoors, avoid walks in the park

Wear N-95 mask when outdoors

According to the Health Effects Institute's report, Beijing recorded the highest disease burden from a PM 2.5-related ailment between 2010 to 2019 with 124 attributable deaths per 100,000 people was the worst. Delhi and Kolkata were ranked at 6th (106 deaths per 100,000) and 8th (99 deaths per 100,000) respectively.

