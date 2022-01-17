Delhi Weekend Curfew: Over 1,300 Booked For Violating Norms; COVID-Appropriate Behaviour You MUST Follow

To curb the further spread of Covid-19, the national capital currently remains under a stringent curfew from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The third wave of COVID-19 had gripped the country earlier this month. The two worst-hit states that reported the maximum number of cases were Delhi and Maharashtra. In order to contain the spread of the virus infection, the state government has imposed several restrictions. From a yellow alert to imposing a weekend curfew, state government's restrictions were in place to keep the COVID spread under control, unlike the last time when second waved had ravaged the country.

Over 1,300 Booked for Covid Violation

However, according to the reports, Delhi Police have booked as many as 1,320 people in the national capital for violating Covid norms on the first day of the second-weekend curfew in the national capital. "A total of 1,320 Covid challan were issued on Saturday, January 15," the official said.

To curb the further spread of Covid-19, the national capital currently remains under a stringent curfew from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Apart from Covid violation, the official said, FIRs were registered against 479 people under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Triggered by the Omicron variant, Covid-19 situation in Delhi is grim, however, according to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the city is likely to witness a slight dip in the cases. The national capital registered 18,286 new infection cases in the last 24 hours.

COVID-Appropriate Behaviour You MUST Follow

While all necessary measures to fight the spread of Novel Corona Virus (COVID 19) are being effectively led by the Central Government and State Governments, there is a need to reinforce the importance of preventive measures and practices in a sustained manner, to deal with the disease over the long run.

Maintain physical distance Wear proper N-95 mask Wash hands frequently and thoroughly Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth Maintain respiratory hygiene Track your symptoms and get tested if you notice any of these - fever, runny nose, congestion, etc

(With inputs from Agencies)

