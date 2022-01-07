Delhi Weekend Curfew From Tonight: Here's What Will Remain Shut And What Will Function Normally

In view of the current COVID-19 surge in the state, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced a weekend curfew in Delhi from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am. Take a look at what will remain shut and what will function, as usual, to prepare well.

As India reports over 1 Lakh COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours, it is now very much evident that this third wave is being powered by the highly transmissible Omicron variant that has taken over globally. The Omicron COVID-19 strain which has over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein, is the current 'Variant of Concern' (VOC). First detected in South Africa on November 24, 2021, the Omicron variant is now present in over 100 countries. In India, the total number of cases associated with this single variant is 3,001. Some of the worst-hit states in the country include Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Delhi.

Amid a steady rise in the daily cases in the past few days, the Health Ministry on Friday warned that the state is expected to add 17,000 fresh cases to its COVID-19 infection tally. Taking cognizance of the worsening situation in the state, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew which will come in place from tonight 1o pm and will remain till Monday 5 am. The decision was taken after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that reviewed the situation in the national capital in the wake of Omicron's spread. Here's everything you need to know about the weekend curfew in Delhi which kicks in from tonight:

What Will Remain Closed During The Weekend Curfew

The weekend curfew imposed keeping in view the worsening COVID condition in the national capital will be in place from tonight. Take a look at what will remain closed.

All the malls, shops and markets will be closed. People can venture out only in cases of an emergency. Only shops which are selling essential goods will be allowed to open.

Yellow Alert: Restrictions Which Are Already In Place In Delhi

This comes weeks after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a Yellow Alert in the state following the surge in daily cases and looming threat about the third wave due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19. A yellow alert is imposed under conditions when the positivity rate for two consecutive days rises to more than 0.5% or if the cumulative single-day positive cases for a duration of seven days go beyond 1,500. Some of the restrictions which are already in place are:

Educational institutions, schools, tuition centres are closed. Indoor yoga centres, gyms are closed. The Cinema halls are closed. Spas, banquet halls, auditoriums, and sports complexes are closed Political, religious, festival-related gatherings are not allowed. Religious places can stay open but visitors won't be allowed.

Delhi Weekend Curfew: Who All Are Exempted?

The curfew comes in place as cases surge goes beyond the normal rate in the national capital. While a majority of businesses and shops will remain closed, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also said that several people will be exempted. Take a look at the list of who all will be exempted during the weekend curfew, which will come into force from January 7 (tonight):

Government officials who are involved in essential and emergency services shall be allowed to step out on the production of valid ID cards during night and weekend curfew. Judges and all Judicial officers, staff members of all courts of Delhi as well as advocates and legal counsels will be allowed on the production of valid ID cards, service ID Card, photo entry passes, and permission letters issued by the court administration. Apart from the government officials, all the private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics, and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers, and other medical and health services on production of valid ID card. Besides, pregnant women and patients in need of medical services, along with an attendant, if they produce a doctor's prescription, people coming from/going to airports/railway stations/lSBTs are allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket. Electronic and print media persons are allowed to step out and travel on the production of valid ID cards. Students appearing in examinations on the production of valid admit cards. Food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato are allowed to work. Those attending weddings on the production of soft or hard copy of wedding card. It should be noted that there is a cap of 20 people only at a marriage function.

As per the DDMA order, during the weekdays, DTC buses and Delhi Metro will be allowed to function at their full seating capacity and there will be no restrictions on the movement of goods during the nighttime.

Delhi Complete Lockdown: Is It Going To Happen Anytime Soon?

"Covid-19 cases are on a rise in Delhi and the rest of the country. However, it is a relief that the Omicron variant here is showing similar trends to that of the world. It shows mild symptoms that are curable at home isolation. But we still need to take necessary precautions to curb the infection," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held earlier this week.

Omicron, which has better transmissibility than all the previous strains of the COVID-19 virus has so far not led to any kind of serious issues among the patients. However, to not let the virus spread further and lead to another deadly wave of coronavirus, the government and health officials have urged people to step out only when it is an absolute necessity after wearing a mask and to maintain social/physical distancing.

However, when asked about the possible complete lockdown in the state, the officials stated that there is no such decision in place as of now and the task force is keeping a close check on the trends of the virus. TheHealthSite.com spoke to some of the imminent experts to understand whether lockdown is the only resort to curb the spread, and here's what they said. "Lockdown is not the solution. Common people need to follow the pandemic protocols," said Dr. Piyush Goyel, Pulmonologist, and Intense Care Unit, Manipal Hospital, Gurgaon.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Prof K Srinath Reddy, Public Health Foundation of India said, "No need to panic at the moment, Omicron can be handled with following COVID-appropriate behaviour. Wear a proper N-95 face mask, use good quality hand sanitization, and make sure to not step out in the crowd unless the reason is unavoidable."

'Situation Under Control, No Complete Lockdown In Delhi'

In the last few weeks, the national capital has witnessed a steady rise in the COVID-19 cases. Addressing a press conference, the health minister Satyendar Jain said that the cases will rise every day but there is a good news. He said that the situation is under control and there is no need for lockdown at the moment.

Delhi is likely to witness 14,000 fresh COVID cases today and the daily positivity rate may rise to around 14%... No person has died of #Omicron variant in the national capital so far. As of now, it appears lockdown is not needed: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain https://t.co/NsZSv6Glv7pic.twitter.com/t1nYw5HrY0 ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

"Delhi is in a comfortable position in terms of hospital bed occupancy", Jain told reporters, ruling out the possibility of total shutdown. "Currently, the death ratio is 1 in 1,000. The situation is fine as compared to last time. Yesterday we had 9,000 free beds, today it has become 12,000, so our preparations are complete. We are now conducting close to 90,000 tests," he further added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

