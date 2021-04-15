Delhi Weekend Curfew: What Is Allowed And What Is Not

Amid a sudden surge in coronavirus cases from across the country, the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday announced that the government is imposing a weekend curfew to curb the sudden increase in the daily COVID cases. Battling the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi recorded over 17,000 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday to become the worst-affected city in the country, leaving financial capital Mumbai far behind in the daily tally. According to the data, Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic, while over 100 fatalities were reported.

In a video conference with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other top officials, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We need to do something urgently to control the spike in Covid cases. For this, we have taken the decision that there will be a weekend curfew in Delhi. However, let me make it clear that essential services will be allowed, and people who are getting married will be issued special passes."

Here’s A List Of What’s Allowed And What’s Not In Delhi During The Weekend Curfew:

1. Only essential services will be allowed.

2. Curfew passes will be given to all those who want to involve in any kind of marriage, travelers headed to airports and railway stations.

3. All the gyms, malls, swimming pools, and other auditoriums will remain closed.

4. Cinema halls can keep functioning with only 30% of the total capacity.

5. Only 1 weekly market will be allowed per day per zone.

6. Public transports to function with 50% capacity.

“These restrictions are for your sake. It will be inconvenient but these restrictions are necessary to break the chain of transmission,” the chief minister said in his video address.

No Lockdown Says Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier, Kejriwal had said that his government was not in favor of imposing a complete lockdown in the national capital and that it would be enforced only if the “hospital system collapses” in Delhi. The weekend curfew comes in addition to the 8-hour night curfew already in effect in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier held a review meeting with top health officials and the doctors on Monday. Meanwhile, he also urged the people to follow protocols to protect themselves against Covid-19.

Amid the surge, Arvind Kejriwal urged people to be mindful of the three most important things:

1. Please Follow COVID Protocols

2. Don’t Rush To Hospital Unless Necessary

3. Go And Get Vaccinated If You Are Eligible