live

Delhi Weather Updates Today LIVE: Delhi AQI Slips Back To Severe, Anand Vihar, Rohini, ITO Cross 400

Delhi Weather Report: Addressing the media, Mr. Sirsa said weather conditions are likely to turn unfavourable, with increased chances of dense haze and fog, which could worsen pollution levels.

Delhi Weather Updates Today LIVE: 'Pollution Will Worsen Again': Pollution Likely to Worsen Again as AQI Spikes, Warns Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi Weather Updates Today Live: On Sunday, December 28, Delhi continued to reel under extreme air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 391 at 6 am, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The situation was further aggravated by dense fog and intense cold conditions, which combined with thick smog to severely reduce visibility across the city.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has warned of worsening air quality in the national capital, citing the likely impact of an approaching Western Disturbance and the high possibility of dense fog. He urged residents to remain cautious, noting that even though GRAP-4 measures have been lifted, collective efforts are needed to mitigate the effects.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest weather updates and real-time AQI reports.

TRENDING NOW

SCROLL DOWN FOR LATEST NEWS