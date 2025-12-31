live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE UPDATES: Thick Fog Engulfs Capital, Schools To Remain Closed Till Jan 1, Flight Ops Affected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall/snowfall to hit Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand until January 2, 2026. Light rainfall is also likely to lash Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Rajasthan.

Delhi Weather Updates Today LIVE: 'Pollution Will Worsen Again': Pollution Likely to Worsen Again as AQI Spikes, Warns Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi Weather LIVE UPDATES: Thick fog blanketed the national capital on Wednesday, pushing the visibility to zero. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for dense fog between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. According to the latest updates, visibility was recorded at 50 metres at both Palam and Safdarjung at 6:30 a.m., the weather office said.

Dense conditions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport led to the cancellation of over 148 flights, while nearly 150 more faced delays, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and New Year travel plans disrupted. Major carriers, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, issued travel advisories, urging flyers to check flight statuses as low visibility continued to impact operations across the national capital. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates.

TRENDING NOW

SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE LIVE UPDATES