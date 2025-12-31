Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Delhi Weather LIVE UPDATES: Thick fog blanketed the national capital on Wednesday, pushing the visibility to zero. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for dense fog between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. According to the latest updates, visibility was recorded at 50 metres at both Palam and Safdarjung at 6:30 a.m., the weather office said.
Dense conditions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport led to the cancellation of over 148 flights, while nearly 150 more faced delays, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and New Year travel plans disrupted. Major carriers, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, issued travel advisories, urging flyers to check flight statuses as low visibility continued to impact operations across the national capital. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates.
