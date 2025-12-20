live

Delhi Weather Updates: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Cold Wave, Thick Smog Grips National Capital - Check Latest Forecast

Delhi Weather Updates: The IMD warned that dense fog conditions will continue to affect Delhi, especially during early morning hours.

Delhi Weather Updates: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Cold Wave, Thick Smog Grips National Capital - Check Latest Forecast

Delhi Weather Updates Today: The national capital woke up to one of the coldest mornings of the year on Saturday. At around 8 am, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 387, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Pollution levels worsened compared to Thursday evening, when the AQI was recorded at 373.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed all parts of the city under a yellow alert. Morning visibility dropped sharply across Delhi-NCR, disrupting flight operations, while air quality remained dangerously high. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates.

TRENDING NOW

SCROLL DOWN FOR LATEST NEWS