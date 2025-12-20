Delhi Weather Updates: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Cold Wave, Thick Smog Grips National Capital - Check Latest Forecast

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Delhi Weather Updates Today: The national capital woke up to one of the coldest mornings of the year on Saturday. At around 8 am, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 387, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Pollution levels worsened compared to Thursday evening, when the AQI was recorded at 373.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed all parts of the city under a yellow alert. Morning visibility dropped sharply across Delhi-NCR, disrupting flight operations, while air quality remained dangerously high. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates.
