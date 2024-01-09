Delhi Weather Updates: Cold Waves Continues; 7 Essential Tips To Keep Your Heart Healthy In Winter And Prevent Heart Attack

Delhi Weather Updates: Cold Waves Continues; Temperature Drops to 6 C; IMD Predicts Light Rain In Delhi-NCR Today.

Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a cold and foggy morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 6 degrees Celsius. This marked the continuance of the cold wave which has been affecting the region for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold wave and dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in several parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.

"Dense to very dense fog at a few places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh and isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and west Rajasthan," the weather department said.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions at a few places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and at isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Thunderstorm/lightning/hail at isolated places in east Rajasthan," it added.

Cold Wave Hits Delhi: Here Is How To Keep Your Heart Safe

As winter sets its grip on the city, it becomes crucial to take necessary precautions to keep ourselves safe and healthy. The cold weather not only brings discomfort but also increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes, along with making us more vulnerable to ailments like flu, colds, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some tips to keep your heart safe from the cold wave and maintain your overall well-being during this time.

Layer Up

Dressing appropriately for the weather is key to staying warm. Layering your clothing helps to trap body heat and insulate you from the cold. Start with a warm base layer, such as thermal clothing, and then add a sweater or cardigan followed by a coat or jacket. Don't forget to wear a hat, scarf, and gloves to protect the exposed areas of your body.

Stay Active

Engaging in regular physical activity helps to increase blood circulation and maintain heart health. Despite the cold weather, it is important to incorporate exercise into your daily routine. Indoor exercises, such as yoga, aerobics, or even a brisk walk in the mall, can be good alternatives to outdoor activities. Make sure to consult your doctor or a fitness professional before starting any new exercise regimen.

Eat a Heart-Healthy Diet

Consuming a well-balanced diet is crucial for maintaining heart health, especially in cold weather. Include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines, as well as nuts and seeds. These help to reduce inflammation and promote heart health. Increase your intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains for their antioxidant properties and to boost your immune system.

Stay Hydrated

It is easy to neglect hydration in cold weather, but it is important to drink an adequate amount of fluids to keep your body properly hydrated. Opt for warm beverages like herbal teas, soups, and warm water with lemon to keep yourself warm and hydrated.

Take Precautions Against Infections

Cold weather often leads to an increase in respiratory infections, including flu and colds. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to take all necessary precautions to protect yourself and others. Wear masks, practice good hand hygiene, maintain social distancing, and avoid crowded places.

Keep Your Home Warm

Ensure that your home is properly insulated and heated during cold weather. Use heating devices or blankets to keep yourself warm. However, be cautious with space heaters and follow all safety guidelines to avoid accidents or fires.

Get Enough Sleep

Adequate sleep is essential for maintaining overall health and well-being. Cold weather can disrupt sleep patterns, so establish a routine that promotes quality sleep. Keep your bedroom warm, use comfortable bedding, and avoid excessive screen time before bedtime.

As the cold wave continues in Delhi and its neighboring areas, it is important to prioritize your health and take necessary precautions to keep your heart safe. By following these tips, you can ensure that you stay warm, healthy, and protected during the winter months. Stay informed about the weather conditions and follow the guidelines provided by relevant authorities to stay safe.