Delhi Weather Update: Temperature Dips To 7.4°C; Cold Days, Fog To Grip North India For Next 6 Days

Delhi: Cold weather has griped the national capital as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Delhi's Safdargunj observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius. The Palam observatory recorded the mercury at 8.2 degrees Celsius while Ayanagar logged 8 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am.
As Delhi shivers at the lowest temperature recorded this year, let's take a quick look at what people in the city can do to stay safe from the health hazards that this foggy and chilly weather can invite.
Dear Delhiites, if you are worried about the health conditions that may get triggered due to the extremely bad and cold weather in the city, here are some suggestions for you to keep your body warm and safe. Please note that by following these 7 simple tips, you can stay safe, warm, and healthy throughout the season:
Ditch the single-sweater approach! Instead, embrace the art of layering. You can opt for good quality thermal innerwear and also pajamas. Layer it up with your regular clothes.
It's time to take out warm and cozy socks that can help keep your feet warm and protected. Cold feet can send shivers down your spine. Invest in a good pair of woolen socks or insulated boots to keep your toes warm and happy.
Hydration is important even when the temperature is at the lowest. Winter weather can make you drink less water, causing extreme dehydration. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Also, do your body a favor and make yourself a good cup of herbal tea and warm soup in the morning.
Diet plays one of the most important roles in keeping your body safe during the winter. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet. These foods are packed with essential nutrients that will boost your immunity and keep you feeling energized.
