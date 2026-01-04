live

Delhi Weather Report Today LIVE Updates: Dense Fog Grips Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, UP; Cold Wave To Intensify; Check State Wise IMD Forecast

Cold wave is likely to intensify in northern and central India, says the weather body, India Meteorological Department.

Delhi Weather LIVE UPDATES: The national capital woke up another fog filled sky on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places in Delhi on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Foggy conditions affected visibility in many areas of the capital and are likely to persist in the coming days. As nail-biting cold conditions tighten their grip across northern India, active weather systems are expected to bring extreme weather conditions in several regions. Stay tuned with us for all the live weather updates.

