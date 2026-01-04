Delhi Weather Report Today LIVE Updates: Dense Fog Grips Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, UP; Cold Wave To Intensify; Check State Wise IMD Forecast

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Delhi Weather LIVE UPDATES: The national capital woke up another fog filled sky on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places in Delhi on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Foggy conditions affected visibility in many areas of the capital and are likely to persist in the coming days. As nail-biting cold conditions tighten their grip across northern India, active weather systems are expected to bring extreme weather conditions in several regions. Stay tuned with us for all the live weather updates.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information