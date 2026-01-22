Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: When Will It Rain In Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad? IMD Issues Advisory - Safety Tips To Follow

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Delhi-NCR woke up to another chilly morning, filled with clouds and polluted air. The IMD has predicted that this weather will continue over the next few days, with foggy mornings and that rain is expected to hit the national capital this week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will remain dry on January 22, while light rain and gusty winds are likely on January 23. Cold mornings and low visibility will remain a concern across the region. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI reports.
