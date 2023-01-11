Delhi Weather: Capital Witnessed Third Worst Cold Spell In 23 Years, Second Wave To Hit From January 14

The national capital witnessed the third-worst cold spell in the last 23 years earlier this week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is set to witness a second cold spell from January 14. In an interaction with the media, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD said that the first cold wave started on January 3, and stayed till 9th January -- which is almost 5 days.

"During this 5 days period, the temperature in Delhi was hovering around 2 to 4 degrees. As per the official data, this was the third worst cold spell in 23 years," he said.

Delhi witnessed worse fog conditions of the season today. Due to dense fog, temp in Delhi will remain between 14-16 C today. Light drizzle is likely to occur over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP on the night of Jan 11 and morning of 12th January: RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD pic.twitter.com/a5rzVQGbHe ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

What Is a Cold Wave?

A cold wave refers to weather conditions that leave people experiencing cold spells for 5 to 6 days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) marks a cold wave in terms of minimum temperatures when the minimum temperature in the plains is 4 degrees or less or when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees and 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the normal.

Why Is North India Shivering?

One of the major factors contributing to colder-than-normal temperatures over north India this month is the large-scale fog cover, according to RK Jenamani, a scientist, at IMD. As per the experts, the current cold wave is due to the westerly and northwesterly winds of around 5 to 10 kmph during the latter half of the day is what is contributing the most to the sudden dip in temperature in the national capital.

What Is The Forecast For Delhi?

What will be the weather condition in Delhi in the upcoming week? Here are some important points and updates:

According to the IMD, light rain, and drizzle are predicted from January 12 in Delhi. A second cold spell is expected to hit the National Capital on January 14. Light rain or drizzle is also expected in states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Western UP, and North Rajasthan, according to the IMD.