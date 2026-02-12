live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Severe Cold Wave Returns to Delhi-NCR, Health Experts Flag Seasonal Flu Risk - Check IMD Forecast

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department said misty conditions are likely to continue over the coming days, especially during the mornings, while temperatures are expected to rise gradually.

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: After a brief spell of warmer weather on February 11, the national capital has once again slipped back into the grip of a harsh cold wave. On the other hand AQI remained in the 'poor category'. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index near India Gate and Kartavya Path stood at 209, which falls in the poor category. The sudden return of severe winter conditions has prompted a weather alert, even as experts warn that prolonged exposure to cold could trigger a rise in seasonal flu and respiratory infections. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, keeping residents on edge and health systems on alert. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI reports.

