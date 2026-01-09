Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Delhi Weather LIVE Updates: With biting chill gripping the national capital and nearby regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert alert for cold wave and dense to very dense fog for the next 72 hours. The sudden drop in temparature has also triggered a rise in hospitalisations across the capital, with doctors reporting an increase in patients suffering from chronic respiratory ailments
Taking cognizance of the deteriorating weather conditions in the national capital, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi, have stated that schools in Delhi will remain closed till January 15 as part of the winter vacation. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates from around the country.
