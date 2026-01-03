live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Schools Closed As IMD Predicts Week Full of Dense Fog, Cold Wave Ahead For National Capital; Check Area-Wise AQI

Delhi Weather Today LIVE Updates: According to the India Meteorological Department, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in Delhi-NCR at least till January 5.

Delhi Weather LIVE UPDATES: The national capital is under a Yellow Alert due to ongoing severe cold, dense fog, and cold wave conditions expected to last through January 5. This winter weather has disrupted daily life, resulting in over 60 flight cancellations and significant train delays. Stay tuned with us for all the weather alerts and IMD warnings.

