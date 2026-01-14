Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Schools Closed as Cold Wave Intensifies; Temperature Dips to 4°C, AQI Very Poor - IMD Issues Orange Alert

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
The national capital is reeling under severe cold wave conditions, with temperature hovering around 0-3 C during the morning hours. According to the latest weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) the minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR will remain this for the next couple of days, with cold waves making things worse. Taking cognizance of the situation, many private and government schools in pockets of the National capitals and Punjab, have decided to remain closed until the weather gets better. Along with a severe drop drop in temperature, the cities are also dealing with high AQI, making it difficult for the lungs to function properly. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates.
