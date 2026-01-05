Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Schools Closed As Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Delhi Weather LIVE Updates: As nail-biting cold conditions tighten their grip across northern India, fresh weather warnings have been issued for the national capital and nearby region. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert.
At the same time, air quality is projected to remain a serious concern. The Air Quality Early Warning System has indicated that pollution levels are likely to stay in the "very poor" category for at least the next several days. Experts attribute this to weak winds and stagnant atmospheric conditions, which prevent pollutants from dispersing. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates.
