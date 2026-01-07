live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Schools Closed As Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Forecasts 3°C In UP, Punjab

IMD Weather Alert LIVE Updates: The weather body has forecast a 2 3 C drop in minimum temperatures across northwest India over the next four days.

Delhi Weather LIVE Updates: The national capital remains in the icy grip of a relentless cold wave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of an even sharper dip in temperatures in the coming days. According to the latest IMD weather forecast, there could be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius across northwest India for the next four days, and in central and eastern parts for the next two days.

Taking cognizance of the situation, officials have asked schools to extend winter vacation, to keep the students safe from the cold wave. Stay tuned with us for all the live weather updates from different states in India.

